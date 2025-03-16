Famous People Born on March 16: March 16 marks the birth of several notable figures across various fields. James Madison, the fourth President of the United States and a key architect of the U.S. Constitution, was born on this day. The entertainment world celebrates the birth anniversaries of comedian and actor Jerry Lewis, known for his slapstick humour, and actress Lauren Graham, famous for her role in Gilmore Girls. Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario, born on this day, is best known for her roles in Percy Jackson & The Olympians, San Andreas, and The White Lotus, where her striking performances have earned her widespread recognition. In sports, basketball star Blake Griffin and footballer Theo Walcott were born on this date. Additionally, filmmaker Rupert Sanders, known for Snow White and the Huntsman, also shares this birthday. Indian actor Rajpal Yadav, born on March 16, is widely recognised for his impeccable comic timing and versatile performances in Bollywood. With roles in films like Chup Chup Ke, Hungama, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he has become one of the most beloved comedic actors in Indian cinema.

Famous March 16 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Alexandra Daddario Lauren Graham Bipin Rawat (16 March 1958 - 8 December 2021) James Madison (16 March 1751 - 28 June 1836) Jerry Lewis (16 March 1926 - 20 August 2017) Blake Griffin Rupert Sanders Rajpal Yadav Rannvijay Singha Jung So-min Dav Whatmore Heath Streak (16 March 1974 - 3 September 2023) Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi (16 March 1910 - 5 January 1952) Theo Walcott Potti Sreeramulu (16 March 1901 - 15 December 1952)

