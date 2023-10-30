Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday took a dig at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar saying that he is promising, on behalf of Congress, 5 hours of electricity to the farmers of a state where 24 hours of electricity is already being provided to them.

"In a state where 24 hours of electricity is being provided to farmers, a neighbouring state leader (DK Shivakumar) comes and says that they (Congress) will give 5 hours of electricity to them. Will you vote for his party even by mistake?" KTR said while addressing a campaign rally at LB Nagar here.

"This needs to be told to every person in LB Nagar that Congress means problems, Congress means darkness, Congress means power cuts, Congress means religious fights, Congress means tears. If Congress comes to power, atrocities will start, and people will have to face tough conditions," he added.

On Saturday, DK Shivakumar, while speaking to reporters in Telangana's Vikarabad, took a jibe at the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and KTR, saying that they can "rest in the farmhouse" after the election.

"Congress will come to power on December 9 and we will implement all the guarantees. KCR and KTR can take a rest in the farmhouse," DK Shivakumar said.

When asked about KTR's allegation that the Congress government in Karnataka could not ensure adequate power supply for farmers in the state, Shivakumar told reporters, "He is a liar."

Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled for November 30, and the counting of the votes on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent. (ANI)

