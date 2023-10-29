Visakahapatnam, October 29: Six passengers were killed and over 40 others injured after two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday night. At least two coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train derailed after it was rammed by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train near the Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa ‘mandal’ (block).

According to railway officials, the accident occurred at about 7 p.m. between Alamanda and Kantakapalli in the Vizianagaram-Kothavalasa railway section of Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway Zone. Train number 08532, Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger, and 08504, Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special, were involved in the incident. Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: PM Narendra Modi Calls Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Takes Stock of Situation After Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram.

#BreakingNews: Train collision in #Vizianagaram dt of #AndhraPradesh. Rayagada Express rams into Palasa Passenger from behind in Alamanda. Unconfirmed reports say 3 dead. Palasa passenger apparently stopped on tracks after power supply loss. More details awaited. @newstapTweets pic.twitter.com/8SFSINA2Jb — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) October 29, 2023

Overshooting of signal by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train led to the collision. Human error is the likely reason for the accident, officials said. Two coaches of Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train from the rear and the loco of Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train got derailed.

Local police and other officials of the district administration have launched rescue and relief operation. There was darkness at the accident site, which made the rescue operation difficult. As ambulances could not reach the accident site, the rescue workers were seen carrying the victims to the ambulances. The injured have been shifted to hospitals at Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Six Dead, 18 Injured After Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram (See Pics and Videos).

VIDEO | Passenger train derails near Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/z0St0jyv8y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2023

State minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Collector Naga Laxmi and SP Deepika Patil are monitoring the rescue operations. Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and other officials of East Coast Railway have rushed to the accident site.

East Coast Railway has opened emergency helplines in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to provide information to people about the train accident. The numbers in Bhubaneswar are 0674-2301625 and 2301525, 2303069. The helpline number at Waltair is 0891-2885914.

The helpline numbers at the Visakhapatnam railway station are: 08912746330, 08912744619, 8106053051, 8106053052, 8500041670, and 8500041671. Other helpline numbers are Eluru - 0881-2232267, Samalkot - 0884-2327010, Rajahmundry - 08832420541, Tuni - 08854-252172, Anakapalle - 08924221698 and Gudur -9494178434

