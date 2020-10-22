Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 22 (ANI): Former MLA and Congress leader from Mangaluru, Mohiuddin Bava, on Wednesday claimed that he had received a threatening phone call after he visited the Gurupura Ambika Annapoorneshwari temple.

Bava alleged that he received a call from one Anil from Mumbai who threatened him for visiting a Hindu temple, saying, "It's not the Nehru period; it is the Modi period. A beef-eater and Muslim should not visit the temple and make the temple unholy."

The Congress leader filed a complaint with the Surathkal Police Station.

Bava had visited the temple on Sunday after he was invited by the temple priest for the "Kopparige" Pooja. (ANI)

