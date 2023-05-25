New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The overall storage position in the country's reservoirs stands at 54.58 billion cubic metres, lower than 57.221 BCM during the corresponding period last year, according to the Central Water Commission.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) monitors the live storage status of 146 reservoirs in the country on a weekly basis. Out of these reservoirs, 18 are of hydro-electric projects with a total live storage capacity of 34.96 BCM.

A statement issued by the Jal Shakti Ministry on Thursday said the total live storage capacity of 146 reservoirs is 178.19 BCM, about 69.11 per cent of the live storage capacity of 257.81 BCM which is estimated to have been created in the country.

According to the latest reservoir storage bulletin, live storage available in these reservoirs is 54.58 BCM -- 31 per cent of the total live storage capacity.

However, the live storage available in these reservoirs during the corresponding period last year was 57.221 BCM and the average of the last 10 years was 44.343 BCM, the bulletin said.

"Thus, the live storage available in the 146 reservoirs is 95 per cent of the live storage of corresponding period of last year and 123 per cent of storage of average of last 10 years," it said.

"The overall storage position is less than the corresponding period of last year in the country as a whole but is better than the average storage of the last 10 years during the corresponding period," it added.

In the northern region, this year's storage position is better than the corresponding period of last year and is also better than the average storage of the last 10 years during the corresponding period, according to the bulletin.

In the southern region, the storage position during the current year is better than the corresponding period of last year but is less than the average storage of the last ten years.

In the western region, the storage capacity this year is less than last year but better than the average storage of the last 10 years.

In the central region, the storage capacity this year is better than last year and the average storage of the last 10 years.

In the southern region, the storage capacity is less than last year but better than the last 10 years, the bulletin stated.

