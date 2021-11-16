New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tuesday called upon people to fulfil their responsibility towards integrated water management, underlining that water security can help in achieving the aim of USD 5 trillion economy.

Speaking at the International Water Security and Climate Change Conference 2021, he said that to address water issues faced by states, the Centre organised several national conferences. He noted that work towards providing water tap connection to households continued despite lockdown restrictions.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Road Accident: Policeman Dead, 5 injured After A Security Escort Vehicle Fell into Gorge on Mughal Road.

He said since the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, as many as 5.5 crore households have been provided tap water connections.

He said after achieving the target of providing clean water to all households, the ministry would next be working towards disposal of grey water, which is all wastewater generated in households or office buildings from streams without fecal contamination.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Urges Centre to Prioritise Booster Dose to Healthcare Workers.

Shekhawat called for participation of common man and society to address water issues. "Common people and society need to fulfil their responsibility in achieving integrated water management."

"We are taking steps with conviction but in coming days water conservation will become a compulsion and future generations will blame us for not doing our part," Shekhawat said.

"Water security and water sustainability is a way to achieving rhe goal of the USD 5 trillion economy but water security can be achieved by participation from the society and people," he said.

Shekhawat further stressed on the need to ensure equitable distribution of water, which, he said is extremely important.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)