New Delhi, June 3 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said drinking water supply in Delhi has increased from 930 million gallons a day (MGD) to 990 MGD in around a year.

Delhi gets water from neighbouring states as per the allotment system made in the 1990s. That amount has not been increased since then. The capital's population was less than 1 crore in the 1990s; now it has increased to 2.5 crore, he said.

“The water production in Delhi remained stagnant at 930 MGD for the last 25-30 years … It brings me immense joy to say that our efforts have increased the water production to 990 MGD in a year or so,” Kejriwal said after inspecting the Rohini sewage treatment plant and a lake being built there.

He said his government is making parallel efforts to increase the availability of water for the people of Delhi.

“We are speaking to the Centre and state governments to increase the amount of water that they supply to Delhi, as the national capital is in dire need of more water... We are also making efforts at our own level to implement the most advanced water management systems to increase water supply throughout Delhi using internal sources,” he said.

Talking about the mechanism being put in place at the Rohini STP, he said, “Earlier, the treated wastewater (BOD and TSS levels of 25:30) used to be discharged into the Yamuna and not utilised further. We have now decided to clean it further, and add it to the lake which is being constructed near the Rohini STP."

The Rohini STP treats 15 MGD of wastewater.

“Going forward, all 15 MGD of water will be brought to potable standards (BOD and TSS levels less than 3) through various new mechanisms and sent to the lake which will revive groundwater. Thereafter, we will install tube wells for extraction of water for drinking purposes,” Kejriwal said.

This mechanism will be in place and operational by February 2023. The Delhi government has said it will replicate the Rohini STP and lake model across Delhi to maximise the use of wastewater, and increase the supply of potable drinking water for residents.

