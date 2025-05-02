Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is filled with development and employment opportunities.

"This event is filled with development, employment opportunities, and a new vision rich with investment potential," Fadnavis told reporters on Friday.

He thanked the central government for choosing Mumbai as the host of the first-ever WAVES 2025.

"I am extremely delighted that WAVES is being held in Mumbai. We are grateful to the Central government for giving Mumbai the opportunity to host this significant event," CM Fadnavis said.

Emphasising the state government's efforts to make the state an education hub, the Maharashtra CM said that his government has signed MoUs with two major universities, which will open new dimensions in the fields of education and skill development.

"After the inauguration by the Prime Minister yesterday, delegates and experts from around the world said that this is the first time they have witnessed an event at such a scale, executed with such meticulous planning and foresight. As part of this platform, we have signed an important MoU today. It is a major success in the direction of building a strong and sustainable investment ecosystem, the first one was the launch of WAVES INDEX that will serve as a profit base for ecosystem of investment...," he said.

"We have signed MoUs with two leading universities - University Western Australia and University of York. which will open new dimensions in the fields of education and skill development. Under the New Education Policy, new doors of opportunities have opened for us, which will guide the future of our youth," CM Fadnavis asserted.

"Until now, students often had to go abroad for higher education, but the situation is now changing. We have developed an Edu-City, where 10 to 12 foreign universities will partner to provide world-class education right here in India. At present, we have signed agreements with two foreign universities, and discussions are ongoing with five others," he further added.

CM Fadnavis stated that Maharashtra is now rapidly moving forward to take a leading role in the field of education as well.

He further mentioned the new Film City is being developed in Mumbai with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

"Godrej is also developing a modern Film City in Mumbai, with an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore, which will create thousands of employment opportunities. Today, a total investment of Rs 8,000 crore has been made, and several important MoUs have been signed -- but the value of this investment should not be seen merely in numbers, but rather in its multiplier effect, which will benefit the entire state in the coming years," CM Fadnavis added.

WAVES 2025 witnesses participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups. (ANI)

