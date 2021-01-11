Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 11 (ANI): West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused her of 'publicising Centre's schemes and vaccine under her own name' in the poll-bound state.

Ghosh said she wants to publicise the vaccine by renaming it as "Tikashree" or "Mamatashree" ahead of the elections.

His response comes after Banerjee's announcement earlier in the day when she claimed that the Trinamool Congress government would provide 'free vaccine to all.'

"Banerjee renames Centre's schemes and runs them after her own name but it is not needed," said Ghosh.

West Bengal is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly Election for 294 seats this year. The tenure of the current government in the state of West Bengal is coming to an end on May 30. (ANI)

