Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 28 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met former Indian cricketer Saurav Ganguly to discuss various issues and agreed to visit Eden Gardens on his invitation.

"Had interaction with 'Dada' Saurav Ganguly, BCCI President at Raj Bhawan today (Sunday) at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, the oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864," tweeted the Governor.

Earlier in the day, he also visited the Swaminarayan temple in the Bishnupur area of the South 24 Parganas district and prayed for peace and harmony of the people of West Bengal.

"Prayed for peace, harmony and love for people of the State at Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Joka at 11.30 am," Dhankhar said in another tweet. (ANI)

