Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 29 (ANI): The CBI, which is investigating the post-poll violence in West Bengal, has announced Rs 50,000 reward each on nine more absconding accused in connection with the murder case of a BJP worker, said the agency on Saturday.

CBI DIG Akhilesh Singh said, "The CBI has issued Rs 50,000 reward each on nine more absconding accused."

The probe agency had announced Rs 50,000 reward on five accused in the BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar murder case on Friday.

The names of the accused are Sumit Yadav and his brother Guddu Yadav, Pankaj Das, Nazir Hossain, Kabir Hossain, Sanjir Hossain, Jahangir Hossain and Nasir Ali alias Nasir Uddin. The ninth accused remains unidentified.

The CBI took over the investigation of post-election violence on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

While investigating the murder case of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar, the detectives identified a few accused, said the CBI. However, till now, the CBI has not been able to arrest any accused in the case. The court then issued arrest warrants in the name of the accused on November 17. Despite it, the central detectives could not reach the accused, as per CBI. (ANI)

