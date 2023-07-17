New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the concerned lawyers to find out if the FIRs lodged into the incidents of violence that occurred in West Bengal during Ram Navami processions overlap with one another.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud sought to know about the FIRs overlapping when it came to know that there were six FIRs and asked whether they are related to the same incident or not.

Also Read | Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar-Led Faction Meets Sharad Pawar Again, Seeks to Keep NCP Intact.

The court, which was hearing West Bengal government plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order directing a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the incidents of violence that took place in the state during Ram Navami celebration, adjourned the matter for further hearing on Friday.

The top court said that this exercise has to be completed and asked the lawyer to sit with the solicitor general, prepare a note and give it to the bench.

Also Read | Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Fixes August 7 for Final Hearing of Pleas Against Remission to Convicts.

During the hearing the court sought to know from the respondent lawyer whether prima facie a scheduled offence was committed during the incidents as NIA deal with scheduled offence.

Senior Advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for respondent Suvendu Adhikari, has apprised the court that there were incidents of hurling of bombs and explosives during religious ceremonies and due to this HC has handed over the probe to NIA.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi apprised the bench that FIRs were registered immediately in connection with violence on the religious ceremonies and after a day of lodging of th the FIR and he raised question on Public Interest Litigation filed by a BJP leader a day after the incident.

The court was hearing West Bengal government plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order directing a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the incidents of violence that took place in the state during Ram Navami celebration.

Violence had broken out in Howrah and Dalkhola districts and other parts of West Bengal during Ram Navami celebrations.

Calcutta HC in April transferred the probe into the matter to NIA. Calcutta High Court has passed this order while hearing a petition filed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)