New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the West Bengal government plea as it refused to interfere with Calcutta High Court order directing a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incidents of violence that took place in the state during Ram Navami celebration.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta apprised the top court that out of six FIR registered in the matter two FIR deal with explosive substances act. Senior Advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for the respondent’s side, said that all FIR are against rally organisers.

On the other side, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankarnarayan for State called it extremely demoralizing for the state's authority. He also apprised the court that the local police had arrested people across communities but they are blamed for playing favourites.

The court was hearing a West Bengal government plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order directing a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the incidents of violence that took place in the state during the Ram Navami celebration.

Violence has broken out in Howrah and Dalkhola districts and other parts of West Bengal during Ram Navami celebrations.

Calcutta HC in April transferred the probe into the matter to NIA. Calcutta High Court has passed this order while hearing a petition filed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)

