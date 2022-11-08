Arms and their supplier arrested by STF, West Bengal (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal arrested an alleged veteran arms supplier from Dum Dum Cantonment railway station in West Bengal.

The STF officers have identified the person arrested on Monday evening as 55-years-old Tapan Saha who belonged to Habra Manasabari in West Bengal.

They have also recovered two 7mm semi-automatic pistols and two improvised "one shotter" guns from the possession of this alleged veteran arms supplier, an official statement mentioned.

It further said that a case has been registered with Dum Dum Government Railway Police Station against Saha.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on October 19, the Kolkata STF had detained two men for allegedly running an illegal telecommunication business in the Tiljala Shibtala area of West Bengal and seized a number of sim boxes, sim cards, and other gadgets from their possession. (ANI)

