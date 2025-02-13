Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) At least two airlines announced special moves to celebrate Valentine's Day, as one offered a discount on base fare while the other prepared a curated menu for the passengers.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has come up with offers for two passengers, while Akasa Air rolled out a special menu to celebrate the occasion.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Abduction of Boy on Way To School With Mom in Gwalior Sparks Political Row; Tulsiram Silawat Speaks to DGP.

“The exclusive Valentine's Offer offers customers discounts of up to 50 per cent on base fares when booking,” IndiGo said in a statement.

This limited-time offer is available till 23:59 hours on February 16 for select domestic and international routes with travel dates at least 15 days after the date of booking, it said.

Also Read | Cockfight at Farmhouse in Telangana: Police Serve Notice to BRS MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy After Sleuths Busted Cockfight in Moinabad.

In addition to reduced fares, the airline is also offering slashed rates on various ancillaries such as up to 15 per cent discount on prepaid excess baggage for domestic and international sectors on specific routes and period, up to 15 per cent off on standard seat selection, and flat 10 per cent discount on pre-book meals, the airlines said.

Besides, the airline will also host a flash sale offering an extra 10 per cent discount on the sale fare for the first 500 bookings made through the IndiGo website or mobile app from 20:00 hours on February 14, 2025, to 23:59 hours the same day.

On the other hand, Akasa Air said that it has launched a Valentine's Day special menu for the passengers.

“The indulgent spread features delicious heart-shaped pizza pockets, filled with a flavourful medley of bell peppers, zucchini, corn, and sundried tomatoes. Complementing this savoury delight is a decadent Chocolate Strawberry Truffle Pastry and a beverage of choice,” the airlines said in a statement.

The meal is available throughout this month across the Akasa Air network and can be pre-booked on Akasa Air's website or app.

“The gourmet meal celebrates the essence of love, togetherness, and the warmth of shared moments,” the airlines said.

Since launching operations in August 2022, Akasa Air offers specially curated meal options on various occasions like Holi, Eid, Mother's Day, International Yoga Day, Diwali and Christmas, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)