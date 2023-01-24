Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged citizens to put an end to divisions among them on the basis of caste, region, language and religion that have irreparably harmed Uttar Pradesh and come together to elevate and place the state among the most prosperous states of the country.

Addressing the gathering during the 'UP Diwas' celebration at Awadh Shilpgram on the occasion of the 74th Foundation Day of the state, the CM said, "As we are bringing Uttar Pradesh out of darkness and taking it to the pinnacle of development, we also must associate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and expose the divisive forces and crackdown on the corrupt."

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann Visits Bombay Stock Exchange, Showcases Punjab As Investment Destination (See Pics).

Highlighting the role of the state in the country's development, the CM said that Uttar Pradesh has played a significant role in creating a modern India. Uttar Pradesh became the focal point of the country's first freedom struggle.

According to CM Yogi, the origin of India's Vedic knowledge, Naimisharanya of Sitapur, is in Uttar Pradesh. "Although we have everything, Prime Minister Modi gave us a sense of pride and dignity. Today, Uttar Pradesh has once again stood up with courage and is moving forward."

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Man Killed for Protesting Against His Minor Daughter's Molestation in Howrah.

The CM further pointed out that in 2017, when the double-engine government was formed in the state, former Governor Ram Naik "inspired us all to celebrate the Foundation Day of Uttar Pradesh."

"On this occasion, our government launched the flagship scheme of "One District One Product" (ODOP). The ODOP scheme has doubled Uttar Pradesh's exports. Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was known as the state of riots and the hub of criminal activities; today, it is referred to as the hub of exports. This is the inspiring story of the brand-new Uttar Pradesh."

Informing that on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Diwas, the Planning Department issued a Family Card, the CM said, "The Agriculture Department inaugurated the dashboard for Millet Promotion Scheme and Natural Farming. We have already provided 2 crore tablets and laptops to the youth here."

Together with the Government of India, the state government is going to give the benefits of CM Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, which was inaugurated by Governor Anandiben Patel today, to seven and a half lakh graduated youths of the state in the next year", he added.

He remarked: "On this occasion, ODOP's 6 beneficiary-oriented schemes and the Uttar Pradesh Notary Management website have been launched."

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving Uttar Pradesh the opportunity to host 11 programs of G20, the CM said that one of the four cities where these programs will be held in Lucknow.

"Through the Global Investors Summit to be held between February 10-12, an investment worth lakhs of crores of rupees is going to come to Uttar Pradesh. Now the youth here will not have to go to other countries and different states of the country for jobs and employment. A lot of opportunities will be available here. We have to be ready to welcome investors and entrepreneurs coming to Uttar Pradesh," Yogi said.

In the program, 16 artists were given Vivekananda Youth Award by the Youth Welfare Department. Five artisans and handicraftsmen associated with the Mati Kala Board were honoured with the Mati Kala Khadi Gramodyog Award whereas 9 players were honoured with the Laxman and Rani Laxmibai awards by the Sports Department. Along with this, three 'divyangjan' players were also honoured. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)