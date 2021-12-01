New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital has a capacity of processing 100 samples for gene sequencing in a day, a senior doctor said on Tuesday.

Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, New Delhi, told ANI that the hospital is preparing for the diagnosis and gene sequencing of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' on a large scale.

Also Read | India Likely to Have Double-Digit Growth in Financial Year 2021-22, 6.5-7% in 2022, Says Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian.

"In the wake of the new variant Omicron, we have the capacity of processing 100 samples for gene sequencing in a day. All the samples being sent are indicating the Delta variant till now," he said.

"Separate isolation, treatment wards and 40 beds with oxygen, BiPAP, SDU, and ICU have been prepared. We are also training the health care workers," he added.

Also Read | Haryana Road Accident: Six Dead, Four Injured As Two Cars Collide in Kaithal.

Omicron (B.1.1.529) has been categorised as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation.

No case of 'Omicron' variant has been reported in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)