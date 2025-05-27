New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Tuesday termed the unannounced visit by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the North Campus as "disregard" for university procedures and a "violation" of protocol.

In an interview with PTI, Singh said that he does not appreciate such decision of Gandhi, who is also the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"We don't appreciate such steps. As a matter of practice and as a matter of precedence, he should have informed us. Last year also he came to our campus without informing us,” he said.

Singh added, “Rahul Gandhi is Leader of Opposition. He has a protocol which is to be followed. Delhi University is a very big institution of our country. He should have informed us and also the local police.”

The VC stressed that such communication is essential for logistical and security preparations.

“We would have made arrangements and directed our administration also to take necessary steps. Unfortunately, nothing happened...he came to the office of the DUSU,” he said.

On May 22, Gandhi visited the university to interact with students belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities. However, university authorities said the visit disrupted governance operations and did not follow standard procedures.

The university proctor's office confirmed the visit was "unauthorized" and reiterated the importance of adhering to protocol, especially for senior political figures.

Tensions on campus rose further after the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest, and one of its leaders smeared cow dung on the office of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri.

On Tuesday, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Congress' student wing, on Tuesday staged a protest accusing the ABVP of creating unrest on the campus following Gandhi's recent visit.

