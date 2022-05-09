By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): With the aim to preserve the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his clear and unequivocal views in favour of the protection of civil liberties, respect for human rights and giving meaning to constitutional freedoms, said Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday.

His remarks came after the Central government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124A which criminalises the offence of sedition and requested it not to take up the case till the matter is examined by the government.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Rijiju said, "Prime Minister has asked for re-examining and reconsidering the provision of the sedition law. PM had urged to remove obsolete law so that sedition also becomes part of it. We will modify the law according to the need of the hour. We don't believe in misusing the laws or any provisions of the law."

He said a group of petitions are there with regard to the offence of sedition as defined under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, which are pending before the Supreme Court of India. The Supreme Court has already examined the issue pertaining to the constitutionality of law related to Sedition in the matter of Kedarnath Singh Vs State of Bihar. Various divergent views have been expressed by different sections of the Society, stated Rijiju.

While there is unanimity about the need for sedition law against offences affecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country, acts leading to destabilizing the Government, concerns are raised about its application and abuse, said the Minister.

He further said, "The Prime Minister expressed his clear and unequivocal views in favour of the protection of civil liberties, respect for human rights and giving meaning to constitutional freedoms. The government has also taken various steps to remove the outdated colonial laws and has scrapped over 1,500 laws since 2014-15."

"Having considered the concerns related to civil liberties and human rights and our commitment to maintain and protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, Prime Minister has directed to re-examine and re-consider the provision of 124A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860," said Rijiju.

The Law Minister said the government will suitably take into account the views of the stakeholders and ensure that the sovereignty and integrity of the nation are preserved while re-examining and re-considering the law on sedition. Therefore, the government has urged the court not to invest their precious time in examining the validity of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and await the exercise of re-consideration of Section 124A to be undertaken by the Government of India, added Rijiju. (ANI)

