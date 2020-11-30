New Delhi (Delhi), November 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union of Punjab does not have faith in any claim made by Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone, said Union General Secretary Jagmohan Singh at the Singhu Border on Monday.

Singh told reporters, "Yesterday, we held a meeting with 30 farmer organisations. We decided mutually that any talks over the phone by any central government's minister will not be accepted unless a rule or an order gets passed."

Singh said, "I declare BJP as a communal, authoritarian and fascist government. This fight is not for the people of Punjab. This fight is not for the people of any religion. This agitation is for all the farmers and workers."

"Modi ji should listen to Kisan Mann Ki Baat or else he will pay a price for it," he added.

On November 29, farmers protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana rejected the Central government's offer to hold talks saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them. (ANI)

