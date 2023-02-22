Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 22 (ANI): Congress star campaigner for upcoming Nagaland Assembly elections, Shashi Tharoor, on Wednesday said his party wants to see "co-development" in the region with better roads, electricity, and clean drinking water to the section of society that has been neglected for years.

"We ofcourse want to see co-development of the region with better roads, better electricity, more reliable electricity in the state, clean drinking water for the people particularly in rural areas, all of this and especially what the government has neglected for years," Shashi Tharoor said while talking to ANI after his public meeting and interaction at the Congress Bhavan in Nagaland's Kohima.

Tharoor has been the star campaigner for his party candidate Meshenlo Kath from the assembly constituency of 9 Kohima Town. The state is scheduled to undergo its Assembly elections on Monday, i.e., February 27.

Talking to ANI after his address, he conveyed his message of unity for preserving the country's diversity and celebrating and safeguarding the culture of Nagaland and its people.

"Our message for the people of Nagaland is precisely the same as that throughout the country, that is the message of unity for preserving the diversity of the country, of celebrating and safeguarding the special culture of Nagaland and its people to ensure that that the protections provided by the article 371 A [of the Constitution] are not diluted by this government with its narrow-minded visions of India," Tharoor said ANI.

He further stressed making sure that the promises of the High Court or a medical college are transformed into the reality on ground such that the corruption goes down and people can be held accountable for all the promises made and the development benefits Nagaland people.

"We offer a politics of hope. Our party is about Thinking of Tomorrow and I believe the youth here have the right to have a better future. We offer them the prospect of hope of decent livelihoods and of greater security, investment and possibilities for the future," the Congress MP said.

Nagaland will hold elections for 60 Assembly seats in a single phase on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland has already opened up its account in the State ahead of the polls as the party candidate Kazheto Kinimi won from the Akuluto seat uncontested after the Congress candidate withdrew his candidature.

After the withdrawal of candidature by Khekashe Sumi, the Nagaland Assembly elections will witness a total of 183 candidates, in the fray.

The candidates vying for the State polls include 20 from BJP, CPI (1), INC (23), NCP (12), NPP (12), NDPP (40), NPF (22), RPP (1), JD (U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athawale) (9), RJD (3), and Independent (19).

The number of electors in the State stands at 13,17,632, out of which 661489 are male electors, and 656143 are female. (ANI)

