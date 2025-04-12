Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Muslim religious leader Mufti Sharif Sabri slammed the central government over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 and said that they would continue to protest until the bill is repealed.

In Maharashtra's Thane district Muslim community's religious leaders and others held a protest against Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 by blocking the road after the Friday prayers.

Also Read | 'Constitution Is Our Foundation': Akhilesh Yadav Says 'If Constitution Becomes Weak, Democracy Will Be Weak and This Will Result in Dictatorship'.

Mufti Sharif Sabri said, "The Waqf (Amendment) Act which was passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is an attempt to grab the land of Muslims. We wish to tell the government that we were silent during Babri Masjid but now we will not remain silent. Till the time the bill is not cancelled we will continue to protest. For thousand years Hindus and Muslims have stayed together but not RSS is trying to instigate hatred. We are ready to fight from street to Parliament.

He further said, "I want to tell all the people that the central government will soon occupy the lands of Sikhs, Christians and all other people so they should also participate in the protest."

Also Read | ‘Forced To Have Sex With Brother-in-law To Conceive Child’: Mayawati’s Niece Claims Her Husband Is Impotent Due To Steroids Use for Bodybuilding, Alleges Sexual Harassment by In-Laws.

After Friday prayers, protests were held in different cities across the country against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protesters demanded the government to withdraw the bill, they have announced to hold the protest until it is withdrawn.

Mufti Sharif Shabri admitted that there is corruption in the Waqf board.

"In every big temple in the country the money is being misused. If there is any corruption it should be corrected but these does not mean that the land would be grabbed. If we do not get justice from SC we will continue our protests," he added.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which Parliament passed during the Budget session.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowering relevant stakeholders, improving the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and developing waqf properties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)