Patna (Bihar) [India], September 24 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday announced the implementation of a ten-point program if the party and its allies come to power after the polls and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged that rights of the citizens are being "snatched away not just in Bihar but in the entire nation"

"We will implement a 10-point program when we come to power in Bihar...We have to uplift those belonging to the Backwards Classes, the Dalits and others who are deprived of their rights...," Kharge said

His remarks came after Congress posted on X that senior leaders of the Mahagathbandhan released the 'Extremely Backward Justice Manifesto'.

"We are committed to ensuring that every individual in society gets their rightful share and participation in the country's development," the post added.

The manifesto was jointly released by Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and other leaders.

Rahul Gandhi said, "During the 15-day Voter Adhikar Yatra, we went to different districts of Bihar and told the youth that the Constitution is being attacked. Not just in Bihar, but in the entire nation, citizens' rights are being snatched away... In the Parliament, I told two things in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, first, there will be a caste based census in the entire nation; second, we will tear apart the 50% reservation wall..."

Rahul Gandhi reiterated his demand for a caste census and alleged that weaker sections of society "do not receive the participation they deserve"

"Even today in this country, there are Extremely Backward Classes, Backward Classes, Dalits, tribals, and minorities, all of whom don't receive the participation they deserve. The entire country recognises this truth. We want to conduct a caste census and show the true population of Dalits, Extremely Backward Classes, and Backward Classes in this country. The entire country should know the population of minorities, tribals, and the poor general castes. That is our ideology.

He added, "On the other hand,... in Uttar Pradesh, caste-based protests are prohibited... On one side is that thinking, and on the other is our thinking... We want to give a vision to the extremely backward classes..." (ANI)

