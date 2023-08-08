Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the welfare of the poor is his firm resolve and the state is continuously progressing.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a discussion session with experts on the report of NITI Aayog at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Auditorium (Minto Hall) in Bhopal on Tuesday. A policy brief on multidimensional poverty was handed over to the Chief Minister on the occasion. This report highlights the journey to free 1.36 crore people from poverty in the state.

“The basic civic amenities will be continuously maximised and welfare schemes will be implemented more effectively for social justice. Welfare of the poor is our firm resolve. Madhya Pradesh is continuously progressing. Poverty is reduced by concerted efforts. Only income is not the measurement of poverty. Prosperity is possible by strengthening infrastructure and by raising the standard of living, balancing the environment, and conservation of wildlife,” CM Chouhan said.

The CM said, “Only fulfilling the basic needs of food, clothes, housing, employment, education and medicine is not enough. Every human being aspires to a happy life. For this sound body, soul, intellect and mind are a prerequisite.”

In the past there was no electricity, no proper roads, no water system in the state. Today the state has succeeded in increasing the irrigation capacity from 7.5 lakh hectare to 47 lakh hectare in two decades. Foodgrain production has increased. The per capita income, which was only 11,000, has increased to 1.40 lakh today. The contribution of Madhya Pradesh to the country's economy has increased from 3 percent to 4.8 percent, the CM added.

Notably, 1.36 crore people have come out of poverty in Madhya Pradesh between 2015-16 and 2019-21. There has been a decline of 15.94 percent in the number of poor in a period of five years in the state. It is a remarkable achievement. It decreased from 36.57% in the year 2015-16 to 20.63% in 2019-21. Madhya Pradesh has seen the fastest poverty reducing states of the country. In terms of reduction in the number of poor, the most notable districts include Alirajpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Balaghat, and Tikamgarh, the report added. (ANI)

