Bijnor (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) Welfare of the poor was never on the agenda of the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged on Saturday and accused them of "considering it their birthright" to play with people's faith.

At an election meeting here in support of BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, Adityanath asserted that his government has acted tough against criminals and said, "Today there is no curfew or riot in Uttar Pradesh. Everything is fine here."

The chief minister said every person in Moradabad is safe because the governments at the Centre and state care about their interests. "When we make a good decision, we get good results. When we make a bad decision, we suffer its consequences," he stressed.

"Development and welfare of the poor were not on the agenda of Congress, SP and BSP. They considered it their birthright to play with (people's) faith. They used to compromise with the security of the people and glorify criminals," Adityanath alleged.

"Whatever the BJP government says, it does. Now the criminals are in jail or hell. Now no one can threaten a woman or a businessman because they know the consequences," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that only the BJP can provide this security.

He slammed the opposition parties over the law-and-order situation in the state when they were in power, and claimed that the once-powerful gangsters are now whining and begging that their lives be spared.

"There was a terrible riot in Moradabad in 1980 and dozens of people were killed. The report was suppressed till 2017. When I started investigating it, those who instigated the riots were exposed... There was an anti-Sikh riot in Saharanpur in 2016. Today, the rioters are begging for their lives. The BJP has given a model of development and good governance... Curfew has now been replaced by Kanwar Yatra," he said.

The senior BJP leader claimed that the poor in the country used to die of hunger before 2014. But now 80 crore poor people are getting ration, Adityanath said.

"Earlier, if a poor person fell ill the family would be ruined. In Uttar Pradesh, we have made such arrangements that if someone who does not have an Ayushman card, if an MP or MLA... writes a letter, money is sent directly to his account, in other words. No one should be deprived of treatment due to lack of money... About 10 crore people have got free cylinders."

In Uttar Pradesh, Moradabad and seven other parliamentary constituencies -- Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Rampur and Pilibhit -- will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

