Home

Agency News Agency News India News | West Bengal 2nd Phase Polls: ISKCON Monks Chant 'bhajans' Before Casting Vote in Kolkata Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Monks associated with The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Kolkata were seen chanting "Hare Rama, Hare Krishna" and other devotional bhajans as they headed out to vote during the second phase of polling in West Bengal.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): Monks associated with The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Kolkata were seen chanting "Hare Rama, Hare Krishna" and other devotional bhajans as they headed out to vote during the second phase of polling in West Bengal.

Radharaman Das, Vice President and spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata, described the act as a reflection of Indian tradition. He explained that remembering God before undertaking any important or auspicious activity is a part of the culture, and voting is no exception. According to him, the group chose to chant together as they went to exercise their democratic right.

Also Read | Sultanganj Shootout Case: Prime Accused Ramdhani Yadav Killed in Police Encounter After EO Murder in Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

"This is Indian culture. We should remember God before doing anything. We are all going together to vote. Therefore, we should remember God before doing any auspicious work. That is what we are doing," he told ANI.

He emphasised the importance of voting, noting that when power falls into the wrong hands, it can lead to oppression. Encouraging widespread participation, he pointed out that West Bengal recorded around 93% voter turnout in the first phase, calling it one of the highest in the country. He added that this reflects an aware and active electorate, and expressed hope that turnout could reach as high as 99%.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Building Fire: Ajit Anjum's Flat Engulfs in Blaze at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram, Journalist Shares Video.

"If power falls into the hands of the wrong people, people are oppressed. So everyone should exercise their right to vote. We also know that Bengal saw 93% voting in the first phase, which I believe is the best in India. So, the people of Bengal are awakened. Bengal always shows the way, and we want everyone to come out of their homes this time, and ensure 99% voting," Das added.

Das also expressed concern about what he described as challenges faced by Hindus across the country. He stated that it is important for people, particularly Hindus, to reflect carefully and vote responsibly, emphasising the need to safeguard India's cultural heritage.

"The situation across India is that Hindus, especially Hindus, are on the back foot. Name one place or state in India where Hindus are not on the back foot. People want to destroy the eternal culture of India. This is very unfortunate. It's really important for every Hindu to think, consider, and vote wisely," he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 18.39 per cent until 9 am today, as polling for the remaining 142 seats across the state commenced earlier in the day.

The scale of the final phase is massive, covering nearly half of the state's total assembly seats, 142 (out of 294).

The total electorate is around 3.21 crore (Male: 1,64,35,627 and Female: 1,57,37,418 and Third Gender: 792). 1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

The second phase of polling is crucial in shaping the electoral trajectory in the state, with 142 constituencies in Bengal going to vote. Authorities have put in place elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and peaceful polling across regions.

After a record-shattering voter turnout in the first phase, West Bengal enters its second and final phase of polling today. This round is widely seen as the "litmus test" for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The result for the high-stakes battle will be announced on May 4, along with other states like Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam and Puducherry. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)