Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 25 (ANI): Ahead of the high-stakes Bengal legislative elections this year, Bharatiya Janata Party has announced the State Sankalp Patra Committee for the Assembly election on Saturday, with immediate effect.

According to WB BJP, the State Sankalpa Patra Committee comprises 11 members, with party leader Tapas Roy serving as the Chairman. Dr Ashok Lahiri, MLA, serves as the Convener and Agnimitra Paul, MLA, is the Co-Convener. The members are Dr Chittaranjan Mandal, Manoj Tigga, MP, Dr Swapan Dasgupta, Shishir Bajoria, Dr Amalkanti Ray, Vaishali Dalmia, Dr Anirban Ganguly, and advocate Debjit Sarkar.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on January 30 and 31. During his two-day tour, Amit Shah is expected to hold important organisational and political meetings, further energising the party cadre and reviewing preparations for the upcoming political challenges in the state.

BJP's newly-appointed National President Nitin Nabin will be on his first official visit to West Bengal on January 27 and 28, during which he will participate in a series of key organisational meetings aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots framework ahead of the state assembly elections. Nitin Nabin will chair a State Core Team Meeting in Durgapur on January 27, focusing on organisational strategy, political roadmap, and upcoming programmes.

On January 28, Nabin will attend the Bardhaman Bibhag Karyakarta Sammelan at Chitralaya Mela Maidan, Purba Bardhaman, where he will interact with party workers. Later in the afternoon, he will participate in the Asansol District Karyakarta Meeting in Raniganj, addressing organisational issues and guiding party workers at the district level.

The back-to-back visits of senior BJP leaders underline the party's focused efforts to strengthen its organisation and sharpen its political strategy in West Bengal.

This comes as the BJP aims to emerge as the single-largest party in the upcoming West Bengal elections and end Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's 14 years of rule. (ANI)

