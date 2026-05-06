India News | West Bengal: BJP Leaders Hold Key Meeting at Nabanna Ahead of Government Formation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including State President Samik Bhattacharya and National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, arrived at Nabanna in Kolkata on Wednesday to attend a crucial meeting.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit West Bengal on Thursday evening as part of the party's ongoing political engagements following the party's historical win in the state.

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According to the top BJP sources, Amit Shah will first attend the cabinet expansion oath-taking ceremony in Bihar and will subsequently depart directly from there to West Bengal. His visit is being seen as significant, coming at a crucial juncture when the party is actively engaged in post-election strategy and government formation discussions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shah was appointed as the BJP's central observer for West Bengal, with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi serving as the central co-observer.

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Along with this, Union Minister JP Nadda has been designated as the central observer for the election of the leader of the party's legislative party in Assam, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as the central co-observer.

BJP created history a day earlier in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam.

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in West Bengal, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)