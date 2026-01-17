Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], January 17 (ANI): BJP MLA from Ghatal, Sital Kopat, has demanded the imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal, holding the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government responsible for the protests that erupted in Murshidabad following the alleged murder of a migrant worker in Jharkhand.

Kopat alleged that the ruling TMC government is spreading terror in Murshidabad. Kopat claimed that the TMC's intention behind implementing the SIR is to keep Rohingyas, Bangladeshis, and Pakistanis in the voter list to consolidate their vote bank.

Also Read | Republic Day 2026: First R-Day Parade After 'Operation Sindoor' To Feature 29-Aircraft Flypast, Cutting-Edge Defence Platforms.

"The Trinamool government is spreading terror in the name of the SIR. They want to keep the vote bank of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and Pakistanis in the voter list. Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have spread terror in Murshidabad. This has not happened for the first time." Kopat told ANI.

His remarks came amid continued unrest in the Beldanga area of Murshidabad district, where protests broke out over the alleged murder of Alauddin Sheikh, a Bengali migrant worker, in Jharkhand. On Friday, Sheikh's family members and local residents blocked National Highway 12 and disrupted rail traffic by setting tyres ablaze on tracks under the Sealdah railway division at Beldanga as part of the protest.

Also Read | Bank Holidays January 19-25: Banks To Remain Closed for Business on These Days Next Week; Check Details.

Violence continued on Saturday, with protesters from the Beldanga Block Road blocking roads and demanding justice for the deceased labourer. Security forces were deployed in the area to restore normalcy and prevent further escalation.

Earlier on Friday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP's "double-engine government" of fostering violence against migrant workers in states ruled by the party. Meanwhile, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said he had spoken to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren soon after learning about Alauddin Sheikh's death and was assured that necessary action would be taken. He also announced Rs 2 lakh in financial assistance for the victim's family and said Sheikh's wife had been provided a government job.

BJP MLA Subrata Maitra said the killing occurred in a non-BJP-ruled state and questioned the protests in West Bengal, alleging misgovernance and accusing the TMC of backing those involved in blocking railway tracks and indulging in stone-pelting.

BJP MLA Subrata Maitra told ANI, "The migrant labour was killed in Jharkhand. Jharkhand is not a BJP-ruled state. We are deeply saddened by the incident and condemn it. But why block a train in Beldanga? Stone-pelting incidents were also reported on the train. This is a misgoverned state. Trinamool Congress (TMC) is associated with these people involved in the violence and blocking of the train. TMC is doing this because of SIR. They are pelting stones at the BDO office. TMC is stressed because of SIR. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is having sleepless nights due to SIR. All violence happening in the state is only because of the help of TMC and the administration. ECI should look into this immediately. What is the police administration doing to the people who are blocking railway tracks? This is Mamata Banerjee's administration. Why hasn't it stopped?" (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)