Mumbai, January 17: Banking operations in several cities across the country will be partially affected next week as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar marks specific regional observances between January 19 and January 25. While digital services like UPI and net banking will remain fully operational, physical branches in cities like Agartala, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar are scheduled for closures due to local festivals. Customers are advised to complete branch-related tasks early, particularly with a major weekend closure following a series of mid-week regional holidays.

Key Holiday Dates and Affected Cities

According to the RBI's "Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act" list, the following dates will see bank closures in specific circles:

January 23 (Friday): A significant regional holiday will see bank branches shut in Kolkata, Agartala, and Bhubaneswar due to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami. This day marks the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and coincides with Saraswati Puja (Basant Panchami) celebrations in several eastern and northeastern states. Bank Holidays in January 2026: From Mannam Jayanthi to Makar Sankranti and Republic Day, Banks To Remain Closed for 16 Days Next Month; Check Full List Here.

January 24 (Saturday): Banks nationwide will observe closure on this due to the day being the second Saturday of the month. As per the RBI, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe a holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Banks nationwide will observe closure on this due to the day being the second Saturday of the month. As per the RBI, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe a holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays. January 25 (Sunday): Banks across the country will remain closed for business for the standard Sunday holiday or weekend holiday.

Impact on Digital vs Physical Banking

While physical counters for cash deposits, cheque clearances, and loan documentation will be unavailable on these dates, the RBI has ensured that the "shadow banking" infrastructure remains resilient.

Functional Services: UPI, Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, and ATMs will remain available 24/7.

Delayed Services: Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) may experience settlement delays if they fall on a national holiday or a weekend, depending on specific bank protocols. Dry Day List 2026: Month-Wise Dates When Alcohol Sales Are Restricted in India.

How RBI Categorises Bank Holidays

The RBI classifies bank holidays into three distinct categories:

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act: These are the most common and affect physical bank branches (e.g., Netaji Jayanti).

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday: These affect large-value transfers.

Banks’ Closing of Accounts: Typically reserved for April 1.

Since holidays vary by state, the RBI advises customers to refer to the "State-wise Holiday Matrix" on its official website for hyper-local updates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2026 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).