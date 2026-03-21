Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], March 21 (ANI): The first-ever Eid prayers were conducted at the grounds of the proposed 'Babri Masjid' in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

The event drew a massive assembly of thousands of devotees from various districts, including Birbhum, Nadia, and East Midnapur, as well as from the neighbouring state of Jharkhand, who arrived with an energetic spirit to mark this inaugural occasion.

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The convenor of the prayer and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir could not attend the venue due to other commitments. However, he addressed the gathering over the phone to extend his wishes and acknowledge the significance of the day.

Devotees expressed elation over the successful organisation of this prayer, recognising the event as a milestone for the local community and the proposed project.

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Speaking with the media, a devotee who arrived for the prayers at the event said, "We are very happy that the Eid prayers have been successfully conducted here. People from across the state and even from Jharkhand have arrived here. Bengal's most popular sweets were distributed afterwards. The best part is that Humayun Kabir, though he couldn't join, gave us his blessings and wished Eid to everyone."

Another devotee said, "We arrived on the day when the foundation stone for the Masjid was laid and have come here again. It feels good. The weather was pleasant, and there were no interruptions. The prayers were conducted successfully."

The organisers also distributed traditional sweets, Semai, and Firni to the large crowd.

On Thursday, Humayun Kabir said that his party will contest 182 seats in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Kabir said, "I had already announced 15 candidates earlier. Now, Humayun Kabir will contest from Raninagar; he is also doing an additional job. Then, another businessman named Humayun Kabir will contest from Bhagwangola. Also, Manisha Pathak Pandey will contest from the 64-Murshidabad seat. So, with the 15 announced earlier and these three now, we have opened a list of 18 candidates today."

"My party, along with the alliance we are in, will contest in 182 seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will be a partner and will contest in approximately 8 of those seats," he added.

Kabir confirmed he will personally contest from both the Rejinagar and Naoda constituencies in Murshidabad while issuing a sharp challenge to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding her own seat in Bhawanipur.

Last year, Trinamool Congress (TMC) suspended Humayun Kabir over his remarks in which he claimed that he would inaugurate a Babri Masjid in the state's Murshidabad district. However, he has repeatedly expressed confidence that the new 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad's Rejinagar will be built, noting that members of the Muslim community support its construction. (ANI)

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