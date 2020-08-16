West Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Prasanta Mahato, a former Naxal leader hoisted the national flag and celebrated the 74th Independence Day with locals in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Saturday.

After the flag hoisting ceremony, those present on the occasion sang the national anthem after which Mahato distributed sweets among the children, as part of the celebration.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Count Jumps to 25,89,683 After Spike of 63,490 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 49,980.

While speaking on the occasion, he said that earlier he used to hoist a black flag, but soon after realising he was on the wrong track, he started to obey the Indian constitution.

"Earlier, I had joined the Naxals and I organised them in this area from Bhimpur to Madhupur. We used to host a black flag in this entire area. We then realised our mistake and that we have to obey the Indian constitution and so we joined the mainstream. We can't declare war against the administration by hosting the black flag," he told ANI.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Count Reaches 25,89,683, Death Toll Surges to 49,980: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 16, 2020.

On Saturday, India celebrated the 74th Independence Day. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour from the ramparts of Red Fort and delivered his customary address to the nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)