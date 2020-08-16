New Delhi, August 16: A total 63,490 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection across India was reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 25,89,683, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The death toll due to COVID-19 now stands at 49,980 as 944 people died in the past one day. following this increase, India remains the third worst-hit country by the pandemic. Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Less Likely to Infect Close Contacts: Study.

Of the total 25,89,683 coronavirus cases in India, 6,77,444 are active. On a positive note, recoveries have surged to 18,62,258 with 53,322 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, showed data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. One patient had migrated to another country. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 5,84,754 confirmed cases. A total of 4,08,286 people have recovered from the infection and 19,749 lost their lives, 322 of them in the last 24 hours. Lav Agarwal, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

The overall number of coronavirus cases globally has topped 21.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 769,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 21,377,367 and the fatalities rose to 769,652, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,359,748 and 169,463, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in second place with 3,317,096 infections and 107,232 deaths.

