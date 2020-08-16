New Delhi, August 16: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases worldwide has risen to 2,16,04,168, according to the worldometers. As of Sunday (August 16) morning, 7,68,739 people have succumbed to COVID-19, whereas 1,43,23,179 have recovered so far from the deadly infection. The United States remains the worst-affected country by the pandemic, followed by Brazil and India on second and third position respectively. Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak and other breaking news across streams.

Today marks the second death anniversary of India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among politicians who paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. President Kovind, Vice President Naidu and PM Modi paid homage to the later BJP leader at 'Sadaiv Atal'. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: Memorable Quotes by Former Indian Prime Minister.

Russia has begun production of the first batch of vaccines against COVID-19, its health ministry said in a statement released on Saturday. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced the world's first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Sputnik V. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Russia May Release Information on Pre-Clinical, Clinical Trials of 'Sputnik V' on August 17.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday announced his retirement in an Instagram post. Veteran batsman Suresh Raina also joined Dhoni in formally announcing his retirement from all international cricket.