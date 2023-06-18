Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 18 (ANI): A Peace Room or help room has been opened in the Raj Bhavan here to respond to the grievances of the public in view of the numerous representations received from citizens on "criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal," a press note issued by the Governor stated.

The Peace Room will refer the issues to the state government and to the State Election Commissioner for appropriate action, according to the press note released on Saturday.

This step comes in continuation of the field visits of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose to violence-affected areas in the state ahead of the Panchayat polls.

Governor Bose paid a visit to violence-hit Canning in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday. After the visit, he said that he was "deeply distressed" by the clashes which took place in the region between two groups of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

"I had seen myself what happened here. I have heard that it is a war. I am deeply distressed. This is not an acceptable situation. The common man has their rights. Many things have been reported here," the Governor said while addressing a press conference in Canning.

He further said that being a "custodian of the Constitution", he cannot let these incidents happen. "I have a commitment. We the people of India make our Constitution. Governor is a custodian of the Constitution and I defend it. Unfortunately, in some pockets, I have visited. I have met the victims. I am determined to stand by the people," he added.

"I have approached to government and Chief Secretary. This is Tagore's Bengal where the mind is without fear and the head is held high," Bose said.

Earlier on June 16, Governor Bose visited Bhangar in South 24 Parganas, to assess the impact of the violence during nominations for panchayat elections on Friday.

Following his visit he said, "I interacted with the victims of violence and locals. I can assure the people of Bengal that violence will be the first victim in this election. The perpetrators of violence will be silenced in a permanent way under the Constitution and law of the land. Peace-loving people of Bengal should be able to exercise their franchise (in panchayat polls)." (ANI)

