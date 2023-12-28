Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 27 (ANI): In a significant reshuffle in the top brass of the West Bengal police force, Rajeev Kumar, IPS, has been announced as the new police chief by the order of the Governor on Wednesday.

Kumar, who is currently serving as the Principal Secretary of the Department of Information Technology and Electronics, Government of West Bengal, will succeed Manoj Malaviya, IPS, who is set to retire on superannuation on December 27.

"The Governor is pleased to order that Shri Rajeev Kumar, IPS (RR:1989), Principal Secretary, Department of Information Technology & Electronics, Government of West Bengal, will hold the charge of Director General and Inspector General of Police, West Bengal, vice Shri Manoj Malaviya, IPS, who is to retire on superannuation on December 27, 2023, until further orders.

This order is issued in the interest of public service," as per a notification from the West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary. (ANI)

