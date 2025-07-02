Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 2 (ANI): In a significant development, a local court pronounced the death sentence for convict Sanjay Sen alias Bappa, in connection with a 2015 Chitpur double murder case.

Ld. Additional District Judge (ADJ), 1st Court, Sealdah, Anirban Das, pronounced the death sentence for convict Sanjay Sen alias Bappa, in connection with the Chitpur Police Station case dated July 16, 2015.

The convict was charged under Sections 302 and 394 of the IPC.

The case, investigated by SI Jagabandhu Garai of the Homicide Squad, Detective Department, culminated in the conviction of the accused following a meticulous trial.

On July 16, 2015, at approximately 13:50 hours, local police responded to a complaint and arrived at Indralok Housing Estate in Police Station Chitpur, Kolkata.

Detecting a foul smell emanating from the locked flat, police broke open the door. They discovered the bodies of Pran Gobinda Das (77) and his wife Renuka Das (77), both lying in pools of blood with severe injuries in separate rooms. A substantial quantity of gold ornaments was reported missing from the flat.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Dr. Partha Sen, nephew of the victims. Post-mortem examinations conducted at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital confirmed that the deaths were due to ante-mortem injuries, homicidal in nature.

During the investigation, Sanjay Sen was arrested for his direct involvement in the crime. Pursuant to his statement under Section 27 of the Indian Evidence Act, police recovered a significant amount of stolen gold ornaments and cash amounting to Rs 1,87,000 from a hidden location in Nandigram.

Additionally, the weapon of offence, an iron pipe, along with the accused's blood-stained clothing and other incriminating articles, was recovered from a pond near the accused's residence with assistance from the District Magistrate Group (DMG).

The investigation concluded with the submission of a charge sheet against Sanjay Sen within the stipulated period. The trial, conducted at the Ld. ADJ, 1st Court, Sealdah, saw the examination of 30 witnesses.

On July 1, the accused was found guilty under Sections 302 (murder) and 394 (robbery causing hurt) of the IPC.

On July 2, 2025, Ld. ADJ Shri Anirban Das pronounced the quantum of punishment, sentencing Sanjay Sen to be "hanged from the neck until dead" for the brutal double murder and robbery. (ANI)

