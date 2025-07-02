London, July 2: A 56-year-old Indian-origin woman succumbed to a head injury suffered during an assault while out on a street in the eastern England city of Leicester and a 23-year-old male suspect charged with her murder has been remanded in custody. Nila Patel died in hospital from her injuries last week after being attacked as a pedestrian and Leicestershire Police has said a post-mortem examination gave the "provisional cause" of her death as a head injury.

Michael Chuwuemeka appeared before Leicester Crown Court sitting at Loughborough on Tuesday charged with her murder and also faces additional charges of dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply Class B or banned drugs, attempted grievous bodily harm relating to a prior incident and assault of an emergency worker following an alleged assault on a police officer after his arrest on June 24. He has been additionally charged with causing actual bodily harm in connection with a separate victim in London earlier. Indian-Origin Man Dies in Australia: 42-Year-Old Gaurav Kundi Dies Days After Police Allegedly Knelt on His Neck During Attempted Arrest.

“A post-mortem examination has been conducted and a provisional cause of Nila's death has been given as a head injury,” Leicestershire Police said. The force also shared a statement on Tuesday issued by Patel's son Jaidan and daughter Danika in tribute to their “kind-hearted and devoted” mother, who was a “loyal friend, and an incredibly hard worker”. “We are heartbroken, but we want the world to know who our mum truly was – a beautiful, vibrant soul who deserved so much more,” reads the statement.

“Her love was quiet but powerful – shown through warm meals, thoughtful words, and a smile that could light up any room. She always put others before herself, offering comfort without ever asking for anything in return. Even when life was hard, she carried on with strength, dignity and a smile on her face,” they said. Jaiden and Danika said she raised them with patience, love, and unwavering support, and that their greatest wish was always to make her proud.

Their statement adds: “Mum's life was full of love, and the stories we've heard from those who knew her have reminded us of just how deeply she touched the lives around her. She was truly rich in love and generosity. “We will miss her more than words can ever express. We didn't get the chance to say goodbye, and that pain is something we carry every day. But we will continue to speak her name with pride, honour her memory, and live by the values she taught us. Mum's story matters. Her life mattered. We ask that anyone who hears her story helps us keep her name and memory alive.” Indian Origin Man Sentenced to Jail-caning for Rioting in Singapore.

Leicestershire Police has set up an online portal to encourage people with more information into the attack on Aylestone Road in Leicester on June 24.

