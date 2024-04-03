Three suspected crude bombs were recovered from Kholachand Fapri area (Photo/ANI)

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): The police, along with a bomb disposal squad team, neutralised three suspected crude bombs in the Siliguri district on Tuesday, an official said.

The bombs were found under a river bridge in the Kholachand Fapri area of Siliguri.

Also Read | Government Debunks Reports Claiming 12% Rise in Medicine Prices, Says ‘Reports of Price Hike Are Misleading’.

A fire services personnel said the bombs were safely neutralised and no causalities were reported during the diffusion process.

Sub-officer, Dabgram Fire Station, Rahul Mandal said, "We received a call from Bhaktinagar police station around 2.30 pm that three live bombs were detected. The bomb disposal squad was sent to diffuse the explosives."

Also Read | TTE Killed in Kerala: Migrant Worker From Odisha Arrested for Pushing Traveling Ticket Examiner Out of Moving Patna Superfast Train, Say Police.

"No casualties were reported. Further investigation into the matter is underway," he further said.

More reports are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)