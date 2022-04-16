Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) West Bengal reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 21,200 with no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Police Issues State-Wide Alert After Jahangirpuri Violence on Hanuman Jayanti.

The new cases were detected after testing 5,918 samples.

The state has so far registered 20,17,778 cases.

Also Read | Jahangirpuri Violence: Amit Shah Speaks to Delhi Police Chief Rakesh Asthan After Stone Pelting, Clashes During Shobha Yatra.

Thirty-four people recovered since Friday, taking the total recoveries to 19,96,250.

There are 328 active cases in the state at present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)