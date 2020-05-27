India News | West Bengal Reports 183 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally 4,192

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 27 (ANI): Hundred and eighty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 4,192, informed the state government.

According to the health bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal, as many as 1,578 people have been discharged in the state so far while 217 people have succumbed to the infection.

So far, 1,66,513 samples have been tested in the state.

The bulletin read that the total number of hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 treatment are 69, while the total number of people quarantined in government quarantine centres are 18,121.

India's COVID-19 count has reached 1,51,767 with 6,387 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

