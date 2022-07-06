Kolkata, Jul 6 (PTI) West Bengal reported 2,352 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 16.24 per cent, as per the Health Department.

Three more deaths took the toll to 21,231, it said.

The active cases rose to 14,270 in the last 24 hours.

The new cases were detected after testing 14,484 samples, recording a positivity rate of 16.24 per cent.

So far, the state has recorded 20,39,942 cases. Of them, 20,04,441 patients have recovered, including 596 since Tuesday.

