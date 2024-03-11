South Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], March 11 (ANI): A day after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced its candidates for all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar kickstarted his campaign in his Balurghat constituency on a motorcycle.

As soon as Majumdar got off the train at Balurghat railway station at 7 am on Monday, BJP leaders and workers gathered around him. Majumdar campaigned by driving a motorcycle for about three kilometres amid slogans.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Professor Kills Minor Daughter With Surgical Blade, Later Dies by Suicide in Lala Lajpat Rai University in Hisar.

The West Bengal BJP chief called for the defeat of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

"I will go to the temple first. For Hindus, anything auspicious is done only after offering puja. The Ram Mandir has been constructed. Everything will start from the mandir. After offering prayers to Ma Kali, my campaign will start," Majumdar said speaking to ANI after arriving at Balurghat Railway Station.

Also Read | Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Ruling Alliance Names Former JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad as RS Candidate.

Speaking about the issues faced by the constituency, Majumdar said, "On one hand, there is PM Modi's development and on the other hand, there is the stealing of Trinamool Congress. Trinamool has fielded a thief as a candidate from here. He has cooked up many scams. This is a fight between thieves and good people. Trinamool Congress has betrayed this constituency."

The TMC has fielded Biplab Mitra as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Balurghat constituency.

Abandoning the Mallikarjun Kharge-led INDIA bloc, Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced its candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal for the upcoming general elections.

Giving the message of TMC going solo in the Lok Sabha polls, party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced the list that included certain surprises from former cricketers Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore and Kirti Azad from the Bardhaman Durgapur Lok Sabha seat.

Sukanta Majumdar raised questions about TMC's decision to field Yusuf Pathan and Kirti Azad.

"Just half an hour before the TMC's list was announced, Abhishek Banerjee was making statements like BJP is anti-Bengal. Now, when the candidates are announced, it's clear that TMC is bringing people from outside. I don't know if Kirti Azad and Yusuf Pathan are Bengali, Yusuf Pathan is from Gujarat, and so is PM Modi, but for them, PM Modi is an outsider," he said.

The list was announced by Abhishek Banerjee at Brigade Parade ground on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)