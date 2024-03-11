Hisar, March 11: A 35-year-old professor and his eight-year-old daughter were found dead at his office at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) in Haryana's Hisar, with surgical blade cuts at their throat, police said. The professor, who was suffering from clinical depression, allegedly slit her daughter's throat with a surgical blade before using the same weapon to slit his own, the police added.

Further, according to officers, the deceased professor, identified as Sandeep Goyal, had left the house on his scooter on Sunday at 4 pm with his daughter, Sanaya, on the pretext of taking her for a ride on his scooter. When the father-daughter duo did not return for hours, Goyal's wife went to the university to search for them, police said.

When she noticed Goyal's scooter parked outside the Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology office, she went in but found the office door locked from inside, following which she informed the security guard. As they broke open the gate, the mortal remains of the professor and his daughter were found in a pool of blood following which the police were called.

A team from the HAU Police Post reached the spot after receiving word of the bodies found. Taking due cognisance of the matter, Hisar Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Mohan, Registrar Devendra Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijaypal also reached the crime scene. The deceased, Sandeep Goyal, was a native of Haryana's Narwana and lived with his family at the government quarters in LUVAS. He was recruited at the university as an Assistant Professor in 2016. Goyal's father works as an accountant in Narwana.

"We have called the mobile forensic unit for scientific evidence. We are working at the scene of crime. We are questioning everyone in the locality and his family," ASP Rajesh Mohan told reporters on Monday. The ASP revealed that the professor was suffering from depression, had suicidal tendencies and was receiving psychotherapy. Haryana Shocker: Gurugram-Based Businessman Allegedly Shot Dead by Minor Members of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Disturbing Video Surfaces

"We have questioned everyone. According to his colleagues, he was receiving treatment from a psychotherapist. He was suffering from depression. We will be able to know about his exact medical condition after speaking to his doctor. Everyone is saying that he was depressed and under treatment. He had suicidal tendencies as well," he said.

