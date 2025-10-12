Paschim Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], October 12 (ANI): Three accused in the alleged gangrape case of a medical student in West Bengal's Durgapur were taken to the Court on Sunday.

Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate DCP Abhishek Gupta said that the investigation was being carried out according to the protocol.

Also Read | AI Skills Passport: EY and Microsoft Team Up and Launch Free Online Programme Designed To Equip Young Indians With Job-Ready AI Skills.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said, "Three persons have been arrested so far. They have been forwarded to the Court today. Further investigation is ongoing, and everything is going according to the protocol. All investigation is taking place..."

Meanwhile, Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das condemned the incident and appealed to the state government to provide immediate justice to the victim.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Invites Bihar BJP Workers To Join 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' Campaign on October 15.

"My request to the West Bengal government is that immediate justice be provided to that girl from Odisha... I strongly condemn this incident and demand swift action from the government...The Odisha government should seriously discuss this matter with the West Bengal government..." Das told ANI.

A second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur. The survivor is from Jaleswar, Odisha.

According to the medical student's father, she stepped out with a classmate to get something to eat. However, two or three other men arrived and raped her. The classmate, he said, "abandoned her and fled.""At 10 PM, her friend called us and said that your daughter had been raped. We live in Jaleshwar. My daughter was studying here. Yesterday, one of her classmates took her out on the pretext of getting something to eat, but when two or three other men arrived, he abandoned her and fled. They raped her... This incident occurred between 8:00 and 9:00 PM. The hostel was far away, and she had come here to eat. The security arrangements are not sufficient... Such a serious incident occurred, but no action has been taken. There is no system here, no response..." the student's father told reporters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)