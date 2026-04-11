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Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): A clash broke out between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal's Hooghly district during an election campaign on Friday.

Biman Ghosh, BJP candidate from the Pursurah Assembly constituency, alleged that four party workers sustained minor injuries during the incident and said that a First Information Report (FIR) is being filed at the local police station.

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Speaking to ANI, Ghosh accused TMC workers of disrupting the campaign and asserted that a BJP "tsunami" would sweep through Bengal following the election results on May 4. "They (the TMC members) were creating a ruckus during the election campaign; they, too, must realise what awaits them after the 4th, when a BJP 'tsunami' sweeps across Bengal. It would be best for them to mend their ways before it is too late. Four of our workers have sustained minor injuries, and we are filing an FIR at the police station," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP traded sharp barbs over the latter's recently released election manifesto, as campaigning intensified ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

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The BJP's manifesto, themed around the concept of "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal), promises a radical shift in governance, focusing heavily on national security, youth employment, and women's safety.

Launching the party's 'Sankalp Patra' in Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described it as a roadmap to transform West Bengal's governance and align it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Viksit Bharat."

Shah slammed on the TMC government, alleging that 15 years of its rule had led to a breakdown of law and order and widespread public discontent.

Addressing a press conference, Shah said the manifesto aims to bring "every section of Bengal out of despair" and provide "a new way forward for farmers surrounded by fear".He added that "people are frightened and disillusioned" and are now seeking change. He also reiterated that the BJP's governance model is aligned with the broader vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. The high-stakes contest is shaping into a direct face-off between the BJP and TMC, with both sides intensifying rhetoric and outreach across the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)