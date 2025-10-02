New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday called Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a fearless leader and defended the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition's recent statements in Colombia regarding the threat to democracy in India, saying that he said whatever is happening in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "What Rahul Gandhi is saying is about what is happening in our country. If we take the example of Sonam Wangchuk, how can anyone say that this is democratic? The whole world is watching. Even in Gaza and Palestine, we should have opposed the attacks of Israel on the common people. But they can't do that either. So far, the fight to defend the Constitution, which we initiated under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, has been about preventing us from turning into like China or Russia. Rahul Gandhi initiated the Samvidhan Bachao Yatra to prevent India from becoming like China or Russia. Rahul Gandhi is someone who speaks the truth. He has no fear about this. He says white is white, black is black... Rahul Gandhi has strength. He is a fearless leader and has the courage to defend his statement against Trump in his own land."

He said that Rahul Gandhi, in his debate in Parliament, emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should announce that Donald Trump is a liar.

He further said, "May I ask BJP spokespersons what wrongs Rahul Gandhi has committed? You need some sort of introspection. He calls white, white. He calls black, black. He's a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi's ideology, rooted in truth and soul force. Truth force, soul force, and moral force are core to our philosophy. Till now, PM Modi hadn't dared to call Donald Trump a liar."

He further said that Donald Trump has been taking the kudos on his own, that he managed to save the world from seven wars, including India and Pakistan, who were on the verge of nuclear confrontation but the government remained a mute spectator to Donald Trump's repeated statements.

"Our government remained a mute spectator to Donald Trump's repeated statements, failing to react appropriately. Why? But on that score, Rahul Gandhi criticised Donald Trump for polarising American society on race and other issues, causing global instability. Rahul Gandhi found the courage to lambast the powerful American President, Donald Trump," he further said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government on Thursday, asserting that the biggest challenge India is facing is the attack on its democracy. Speaking at an event at EIA University of Colombia, Gandhi highlighted the issue of "structural flaws" and suggested that the country's diverse traditions must be allowed to thrive.

"India has strong capabilities in areas like engineering and healthcare, so I am very optimistic about the country. But at the same time, there are also flaws in the structure that India has to correct. The biggest challenge is the attack on democracy taking place in India," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader argued that the democratic system remains crucial for diversity, allowing different traditions, customs, and ideas, including religious beliefs, to thrive. However, he added, the democratic system in India is under attack, which is a "major risk" or threat.

"India has multiple religions, traditions, and languages -- in fact, the country is essentially a conversation between all these people and cultures. Different traditions, religions, and ideas require space, and the best method for creating that space is the democratic system," Gandhi said.

"Currently, there is a wholesale attack on this democratic system, and that is a major risk. Another big risk is the tension between different conceptions in parts of the country. With 16-17 major languages and many religions, it is crucial to allow these diverse traditions to thrive and give them the space they need," he added. (ANI)

