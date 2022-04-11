Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to state what steps it has taken against structures violating height norms in the airport's vicinity.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M G Sewlikar also asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to look into the concerns raised by an advocate, Yashwant Shenoy, with regard to aviation safety.

The bench was hearing public interest litigations (PILs) filed by Shenoy claiming lapse in maintenance of aircrafts and seeking action against structures violating height regulation norms near the airport.

On Monday, MIAL's advocate told HC it had issued demolition orders against several structures. The owners of these structures later filed appeals in courts which then stayed the demolition orders, the advocate added.

The court then asked MIAL to file an affidavit within three weeks stating what steps it has taken so far.

With regard to Shenoy's concerns over aviation safety and maintenance of aircrafts, the bench noted he had sent a letter to the DGCA in October 2018.

"The director general of DGCA shall appoint a competent officer to look into the concerns expressed by the petitioner and take appropriate decisions within a period of three months," the court said.

Shenoy had claimed an aircraft has to be inspected by a maintenance engineer every time it departs.

"However, there have been instances where these engineers sign the log sheets without conducting the inspection," Shenoy alleged.

