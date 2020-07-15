New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Messaging app WhatsApp saw an outage in India and across the world in the early hours of Wednesday with thousands of users reporting glitches in the popular end to end encrypted application.

According to Down Detector, which monitors and offers real-time status and outage information, users started reporting problems since 1:32 AM .Most users (72 per cent) reported issues of connection, sending or receiving messages as well as log-in problems.

Also Read | Vasundhara Raje Back in Picture Amid Rajasthan Political Crisis, To Attend Key BJP Meeting at 11 AM Today.

Many of the over 1.5 billion users, both on Android and iOS, were unable to log into the app. The reason behind the snag is yet to be announced by the company.

On various social media including Twitter, users took to post about the problems they were facing with the popular cross-platform messaging application.

Also Read | Bengaluru Under 7-Day COVID-19 Lockdown: Karnataka Govt Issues Guidelines, See Full List of What is Allowed and Prohibited.

"Has anyone Noticed that WhatsApp is down... Or is it just me..." wrote a user on Twitter.

Another tweeted, "WhatsApp is down even after uninstalling, reinstalling and rebooting my phone."

"I'm coming onto Twitter to confirm if whatsapp is truly down #WhatsApp," wrote another user.

#whatsappdown soon began to trend on Twitter.

Downdetector.com had users from Sri Lanka, Peru, London, New Delhi, New York, Brazi, Netherlands, Germany, Egypt, Colmbia, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Romania, Trinidad & Tobago, Ireland etc reporting the outage.

However, a short while later the platform resumed functioning.

This is not the first time that the messaging app has stopped working. WhatsApp users faced a similar issue twice in January 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)