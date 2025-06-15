New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday as the latter embarked on a three-nation tour to the Republic of Cyprus, Canada and Croatia on Sunday, allegeing that when it appeared that Canada was "dragging its feat" on the invite to India, "Mr. Modi's drumbeaters proclaimed that He would not go even if invited"

"The Prime Minister leaves for Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia this morning. There was a time when he boasted about his knowledge of algebra by spouting the (a+b)^2 equation as applicable to India and Canada. But things went horribly wrong thereafter. When it appeared that Canada was dragging its feet on the invite to India, Mr. Modi's drumbeaters proclaimed that He would not go even if invited. But like always, he stands exposed," Ramesh said in a post on social media platform X on Sunday shortly after PM Modi began his three-day national tour.

The Canadian Prime Minister has said that India has been invited to the G7 Summit along with a number of other non-G7 countries because India is the fifth largest economy in the world, Jairam Ramesh said, adding, " Perhaps Mr. Modi can remind him that according to the Niti Aayog CEO, India became the world's third largest economy on May 24, 2025".

He also took a dig at PM Modi over the situation in Manipur.

"This is Mr. Modi's 35th trip abroad since May 2023. He has all the energy, excitement, and enthusiasm--the 3 Es-- for such visits. But can he not summon up a 4th E--empathy-- for going to Manipur where the people's distress, agony and suffering continues unabated? He has met with NOBODY from the state, let alone political leaders, since May 3, 2023. Pathetic of the PM to treat Manipur in this awful manner," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning departed from New Delhi for Cyprus, marking the beginning of his three-nation diplomatic visit to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia

The tour aims to deepen India's ties with these countries in areas such as trade, investment, technology, and security, and to attend the G7 Summit in Canada.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi issued a statement outlining the purpose and key highlights of his tour.

"Today, I will embark on a three-nation tour to the Republic of Cyprus, Canada and Croatia," PM Modi's departure statement read.

During the first leg of his visit, PM Modi will be in Cyprus on June 15-16. He is visiting the Mediterranean nation at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides.

"On June 15-16, I will visit the Republic of Cyprus at the invitation of President HE Nikos Christodoulides. Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU. The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology and promote people-to-people exchanges," the statement added.

Following his visit to Cyprus, the Prime Minister will travel to Kananaskis, Canada, to attend the G7 Summit on June 16-17. He has been invited by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

This will be PM Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

"From Cyprus, I will travel to Kananaskis, Canada to attend the G7 Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister HE Mark Carney. The Summit will provide space for exchange of views on pressing global issues and the priorities of the Global South. I also look forward to engaging with leaders from partner countries," he said.

On June 18, PM Modi will visit Croatia, where he will meet President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. This will be the first-ever visit to Croatia by an Indian Prime Minister.

"On 18 June, I look forward to my visit to the Republic of Croatia and meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. Both our countries enjoy centuries-old close cultural links. As the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, it will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest," PM's departure statement added.

The Prime Minister also said the tour is an opportunity to thank India's international partners for their continued support in the fight against terrorism.

"This three-nation tour is also an opportunity to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in our fight against cross-border terrorism, and to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," PM Modi, in his statement, added. (ANI)

